Longford-born poet up for award

A Longford-born poet, Vona Groarke has been shortlisted for this year’s Pigott Poetry Prize in association with Listowel Writers’ Week.

Her ‘Selected Poems’ joins titles by Bernard O’Donoghue and Máighréad Medbh.

Vona was born in Edgeworthstown, Longford in 1964 and grew up on a farm in Athlone.

Previous awards she has received include the Hennessy Award for Poetry, the Brendan Behan Memorial Prize, the Strokestown International Poetry Award and the Stand Magazine Poetry prize.

Her collections published by The Gallery Press include ‘Shale’, ‘Other People’s Houses’, ‘Flight’ (which was shortlisted for the Forward Prize and winner of the Michael Hartnett Award), ‘Juniper Street’, ‘Spindrift’, ‘X’ and ‘Selected Poems’.

‘Four Sides Full’, a personal essay/memoir was published in 2016.

Previous awards she has received include the Hennessy Award for Poetry, the Brendan Behan Memorial Prize, the Strokestown International Poetry Award and the Stand Magazine Poetry prize.

Vona now lives in Manchester where she teaches in the Centre for New Writing at the University of Manchester.

‘Selected Poems’ is available online and in good bookshops in paperback (€11.95) and hardback (€18.50).