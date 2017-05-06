Aughnacliffe's Leebeen Park Quiz

Friday, May 12 is the date; Murtagh's, Aughnacliffe is the venue for the latest and very popular Leebeen Park Table Quiz.

With questions from ace-quizmaster, Kieran Tonra and a total ban on Googling, plus loads of spots, craic and other prizes, this very popular event is to help raise funds for the ongoing development of the Park. The latest project is the provision of a much-lobbied for lighting system to illuminate the much used walks and pathways.

Please support and, what's more, you'll enjoy the night!