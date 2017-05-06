Longford Connections theme of concert

Last Wednesday was all about the music of Fauré and Ramirez, it was also the night that the choir disbursed €4000 from the proceeds of its Christmas Concert.

The recipients were St Christopher's Services (€2000), Longford Hospice (€1,000) and Bethany House (€1,000).

Chairperson, Roger Timlin, thanked the many sponsors and patrons of the Choir for their support and generosity who have enabled the Choir to donate over €50,000 to local charities over the past 10 years.

The Choir will hold a concert in St Mel's Cathedral, Longford on Sunday, May 28 at 7.30pm.

The theme will be Longford Connections and it will celebrate the 'connections', County Longford has with France through being twinned with Rennes in Brittany, and to Argentina through its large diaspora there, and their their relatives in counties Longford and Westmeath.

The choir will perform a selection of music composed by the French composer Gabriel Fauré including his beautiful Requiem.

The Missa Criolla a composition by the well known Argentine composer, Ariel Ramirez will also be performed.

It is based on South American folk music, particularly the rhythms and music of the mountains - Andes and the melodies of Argentina.

Irish emigrants brought their own music to Argentina and this is now an opportunity to experience some of the sounds that our ancestors heard on reaching their new homes.

The concert will be an opportunity to increase awareness of the important and unique 'connection' that Longford and Westmeath have with the great Country of Argentina.

The Choir under its wonderful Director, Fintan Farrelly, is working hard on rehearsals and it will be a marvellous evening - not to be missed.

Tickets will cost €10 each. Entrance for a family with young children will cost €20.