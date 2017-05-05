St Patrick's in Ardagh prepares for this week's All-Ireland Scór Finals

Excitement is mounting in Ardagh as its representatives get ready for the All-Ireland Scór Finals, which take place on Sunday May 6 at the Waterfront Hall, Belfast.

The St. Patrick’s Ardagh club nabbed wins in all three categories it entered in the Leinster Final.

Paddy Hanley will perform in the Solo Singing category at the All-Ireland Scór Finals this weekend,

Riona Lynch will be on the stage for the Recitation category.

And the beautiful voices of Sarah Hanley, Ailish Keogh, Ailish McLoughlin, Samantha McHale and Riona Lynch will be heard in the Ballad Group category this weekend.

The Ardagh talent will be battling it out for the All-Ireland titles in their respective categories.

All Ireland Scór champions will be presented with their medals by the President of the GAA.

Winners will be All-Ireland champions in their own rightand the Longford Leader would like to wish the Ardagh entrants the best of luck.