Mullingar's Annebrook voted best wedding venue

Annebrook House Hotel is celebrating after it was recently named Best Wedding Venue Ireland in the 2017 Irish Wedding Diary Awards.

Deirdre Bracken, Sales & Marketing Manager, at the Annebrook House Hotel explained:

“We received the nomination back in January and were thrilled to learn that we had reached the shortlist in February alongside four other venues, An Grianan Hotel, Donegal, Barberstown Castle, Kildare, Castle Dargan Resort, Sligo & Glenview Hotel, Wicklow.”

She said it was a great honour to win an award where they have been recognised by their brides, grooms, customers and guests.

Ms Bracken remarked, “We were up against stiff competition. There are so many amazing venues throughout the country so we were humbled to learn we had won. The expectations from a wedding venue are at an all time high and we pride ourselves in keeping up with current trends to deliver an unforgettable day for each of our wedding couples.”

There is a Wedding Open Day at the Annebrook House Hotel, Mullingar this Sunday, May 7 from 2pm to 6pm and Ms Bracken is urging people to come along and experience the venue for themselves and also to meet their wedding team.

She said, “We like to think that everyone who visits Annebrook House Hotel comes away with a smile on their face and probably an anecdote about the charming staff and how they made everyone feel at home. We are proud of our venue, it’s history, it’s place in the local community and the genuine hospitality we offer our guests.”

The Annebrook House Hotel's wedding coordinator Ciara Slammon spoke of her pride following the recent success and added, “ I look forward to continuing to deliver an 'award winning' service to all our bridal couples in the coming years and I am excited about the future ahead for the Annebrook!

If you are recently engaged and planning you big day I would love to invite you to visit us and see for yourself the fantastic offerings we have at The Annebrook. Please contact me directly at events@annebrook.ie to arrange a viewing and consultation.”