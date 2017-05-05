The Longford Roses: meet the contestants

It’s Rose of Tralee season again and nine lovely Longford ladies are getting ready for the annual Longford Rose selection, which takes place on Saturday May 6 in the Longford Arms Hotel.

The event promises to be a good night with popular, talented, local musicians Sean Rooney and Katie Gallagher providing music on the night.

Benny O’Brien will MC the event and ask questions of the nine Roses, helping everyone to get to know the ladies from which the 2017 Longford Rose will be selected.

Chief Executive of the Rose of Tralee International Festival, Anthony O’Gara and his wife Úna will also be attending. Úna herself is a Roscommon woman and will be supporting the event in her county on Saturday next.

Attendees will also get to see the Longford Rose Buds, who were selected from all over the county after they entered a colouring competition.

The winning Rose on the night will be awarded the Longford Rose Sash, Tipperary Crystal Jewellery, and flowers kindly sponsored by Village Flowers Drumlish.

She will then go forward to represent Longford at the Rose of Tralee International Festival in Kerry this August, and take over the role that Caroline Doyle, 2016 Longford Rose, held last year.

To keep her looking her best, Grafter Hair Salon in Longford town will take care of all the winning Rose’s hair needs for the entire year.

Also on the night, there will be a raffle in aid of ‘Rehab Care Longford Branch’, for which there are a number of great prizes, including a voucher donated by the very popular Viewmount House.

The Longford Rose selection will take place on Saturday, May 6 in the Longford Arms Hotel. Admission is €15, or €5 for those under the age of 12. Doors open at 6.30pm and the show starts at 7.30pm.