Exploring the myths and legends of County Longford

Longford’s first Cruinniú na Cásca celebration was a great success with even the sun managing to shine for the whole day and evening!

The county hosted three diverse events which engaged with hundreds of people throughout the day.

The Mystery Cultural Tour helped reveal Co Longford’s hidden cultural gems to an audience of tourism professionals, community activists and overseas visitors all of whom enjoyed the rich history, heritage, dance, music and art that was on offer.

“The tour started at Connolly Barracks and progressed to Shawbrook, then to the Old Rectory Edgeworthstown, onto the Motte Centre in Granard and ended at the Haggard in Moyne,” a delighted Mary Carleton Reynolds told the Leader.

“We are extremely grateful to our hosts at each of the venues Anica and Philip Dawson, Matt Farrell, Eamonn Creamer and Michael Masterson.

“The guides who brought the history and creativity of Longford alive for the day were included Donall Mac an Bheatha, Martin Morris, Shane Crossan and Mairead ni Chonghaile.”

Later that day, Creative Ardagh hosted a wonderful family day where Alice from Wonderland visited the historic village of Ardagh, home of the legend of Midir and Étain.

“The evening culminated in a very historic and unforgettable Ceremony of Light, where the Abbott of Mellifont Abbey came to Abbeyshrule to celebrate with the local community the illumination of the 12th Cistercian abbey ruins for the first time,” Ms Carleton Reynolds continued.

“A huge amount of work was done by the local community led by Ursula McGoey, Philip Butler and Margaret Dowler to prepare for this wonderful evening with a whole host of local musicians, singers, poets and local historians contributing to the programme.

“I want to thank everyone for all their help and support; it truly was a wonderful day for everyone.”