Mr Personality win for Longford Macra

Michael Campbell from Cairn Hill Macra took part in the Mr Personality Festival in the Springhill Court Hotel in Kilkenny recently.

He did Longford proud! A great weekend was had by all catching up with old friends and meeting new friends from all over Ireland.

Longford Macra held a raffle on the titles night held in February and raised €300, which was presented to Joan McLoughlin from the Longford Friends of the Children of Chernobyl.

Lanesboro Macra member Kevin Egan will be taking to the stage next Sunday April 30 to represent Longford Macra in the National Talent Competition in the Mullingar Arts Centre. Kevin recently beat off stiff competition in Athboy in the semi final with his comedy/novelty act impersonating Mícheál Ó'Muircheartaigh.

The show kicks off at 7:30pm and tickets are available on the door for €15.

Granard Macra recently held its first even, taking part in the Granard Easter Parade on Easter Sunday.

The new club was well represented on the float and a great day was had by all.

Longford Macra is hosting a charity event, Shave or Dye, in aid of The Irish Cancer Society on May 13 in O'Hara's Bar, The Bay Horse, in Granard town starting at 8pm.

Find us on Facebook at Longford Macra to keep up to date on all the events and meetings happening in the county.