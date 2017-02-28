Musical songs are all Elvis ahead of Longford musical

Local theatre enthusiasts and lovers of music in general are in for a real treat with the latest production from St Mel’s Musical Society, ‘All Shook Up’, which will ‘rock and roll’ in Backstage Theatre for a total of nine performances, opening on Friday March 31 and running until Saturday April 8.

The songs in the muscial are all Elvis Presley hits including Jailhouse Rock, Hound Dog, It’s Now or Never, Love Me Tender, Blue Suede Shoes, Can't Help Falling in Love, All Shook Up, A Little Less Conversation, Devil in Disguise and Burning Love.

The leading roles in ‘All Shook Up’ will be played by Sean Rooney (Chad) and Natasha Fitzpatrick-Brady (Natalie) and the story is based on the William Shakespeare play Twelfth Night

Tickets are now on sale for ‘All Shook Up’ and concessions are available for the matinee on Sunday April 2nd (3pm) and also the 8pm shows on Monday 3 and Tuesday 4. As always, early booking is advised for the annual St Mel’s Musical Society production. Booking through the Theatre Box Office: 043-3347888 and on line www.backstage.ie Tickets also on sale at Farrell Coy.

The annual flag days collection are scheduled for Friday/Saturday next, February 24 and 25, and the committee and members of the cast will be out on the streets with the buckets for this important fundraiser. Please support.

Well done to all involved in the excellent Backstage Theatre Group production of ‘Same Old Moon’ last week.