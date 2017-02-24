Night of craic in store at Longford Macra Na Feirme event

Longford Macra na Feirme is hosting a Titles Night this Saturday night in the Longford Arms Hotel at 8pm.

Titles Night consists of six Macra festivals around Ireland in which members of each of the four Macra clubs in Longford battle to win the title of each competition.

The Macra festivals include: Northwest Kings and Queens, Sligo; Mr Personality, Kilkenny; Blue Jean Country Queen, Athboy; Miss Macra, Tipperary; and Queen of the Land, Tullamore.

Afterwards, we have the Rhythm and Sticks band, followed by one of our own members, James Moran, spinning the decks into the early hours.

There will be a raffle on the night in aid of a local charity. Admission is €10 and everyone is welcome. You might even sign up to Macra on the night!

For more information, contact County Chairman Diarmuid on (086) 8612750 or find us on Facebook to keep up to date in what Macra gets up to.