Search is on for Longford Rose Escorts

The search is on for Longford lads ‘man enough’ to be Rose Escorts at the 2017 Rose of Tralee International festival in August.

The primary role of a Rose Escort is to look after his Rose and ensure her time at the Festival is a memorable and enjoyable experience.

“The Rose Escort is comic relief - the heart and soul of the festival, which would not be as successful or suck a brilliant time without the Rose Escorts,” said current Rose of Tralee, Maggie McEldowney.

March 16 is the entry deadline, so lads will have one month to apply.

For an application form and list of eligibility criteria, visit the website at www.roseoftralee.ie/apply.