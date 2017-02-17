Longford Association Dublin 63rd annual dinner dance

The eagerly anticipated 63rd Annual Dinner Dance of the Longford Association in Dublin takes place on Saturday, April 1 in the Red Cow Moran’s hotel.

The Association has negotiated an attractive deal for patrons the function whot wish to stay overnight in the hotel.

The cost is €139 for two, including breakfast.

As these prices are set to change very shortly, such is the general demand for accommodation in the hotel, the advice to patrons is to book immediately by ringing 01 4593650 mentioning the Longford Association event.

Anyone who books now and has a later change of mind may cancel within 48 hours of the occasion without incurring any cost.

Any problems contact any committee member listed on the association website www.longfordassociationdublin.ie