An evening of enchanting classical music at Roscommon Arts Centre

Catherine and Hugh have been performing as a duo since 2000. Their musically scintillating partnership provides exciting and beautiful performances of a broad range of repertoires and Roscommon Arts Centre are delighted to welcome them to the Roscommon stage as part of their 8 venue national tour.



On the night Catherine (violin) and Hugh (piano), will perform a powerful mix of works spanning four centuries. Starting with Bach, a first exploration of the baroque world for them, they will follow from the other end of the spectrum with Messiaen's 'theme and variations', a work rarely heard, which has been their ambition to perform for a long time. Sonatas by Schubert (in A minor, D 385) and Brahms (in D minor, Op.108) will be more familiar territory for the audience and these talented musicians look forward to sharing their enjoyment of this music with you.



Don’t miss this opportunity to see this highly distinguished musical duo in action and book now on 09066 25824/www.roscommonartscentre.ie