Bornacoola players ready

The Bornacoola Players production of ‘Whistle in the Dark’ takes place in Bornacoola Community Centre from Friday to Sunday, February, 17 - 19 at 8.30pm nightly. Tickets can be booked on 085 8186578.

‘Whistle in the Dark’, by Tom Murphy, is a drama that deals with family feuding, misplaced loyalty and a tyrannical father. There will be twists and turns galore that will have you on the edge of your seat.

Cast: Mr Carney - Declan Bohan, Harry Carney - Jonathan Duffy, Iggy Carney - Peter Mallon, Hugo Carney - Brian Mallon, Des Carney - Michael McCormack, Michael Carney - Michael Frayne, Mush - Sean McGowan, Betty Carney - Teresa Reynolds, Stage Manager - Darren Sheils, Director - Anne McGuinness, Prompt - Geraldine Moran.