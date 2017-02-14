Down Memory Lane: Longford-the town with no courts

It is ironic that no courts can be held in Longford town at present. Ironic because no item has taken up more time in meetings of Longford County Council in the past five years than the fate of Longford Courthouse.

It speaks volumes for the lack of clout of members of that Council that despite all their talking, cross-talking, threats and abuse hurled at private individuals, Longford County Council is now a laughing-stock because they have no suitable location available in our county town where a court can sit.