Longford Town ICA member to launch new book

One of Longford Town’s ICA members, Anna Delaney, is launching her new book tonight (Wednesday) at 8 pm in the Backstage Theatre.

All are welcome to this free event.

The ICA want to extend our thanks to Marta, from MP Yoga Pilates Lifestyle, who came to our last meeting and showed us how to do chair exercises.

The group are proposing a trip to Newbridge on March 25. It will include a trip to Newbridge Silverware, the Japanese Gardens & National Stud and a bit of shopping! There is a €10 deposit required which covers the bus. Please contact me, if you are interested in going.

Craft group is on in the Respond Centre on Monday nights at 7.30pm. Craft group is open to all, including non ICA members. So if you like crafting please come along. You can either use this time to complete a craft you are working on, or join in on our craft classes. Last year we learned, among other things, how to decoupage, make Christmas candles and make fabric covered gift boxes. We, also, made patchwork blankets for Syrian refugees and calico dolls for sick children in Temple Street Hospital.

For further information and if you would like to join the ICA please contact Jasmine on 086 153 9876.