This hard-bought wisdom is the prize captured by author Rosaleen Glennon through facing her own challenges and moving beyond them to a different life. Facing down a bout of breast cancer was one of them.



Appreciation of how good life is jumps from the pages of ‘No Spare Life’, a diverse collection of poetry, memoir and prose that Rosaleen launched in King House, Boyle. Noted author Dermot Bolger, in his introduction to the book, describes it as ‘a richly life-affirming chronicle as it mines joy from the small victories won during a slow battle against illness’.



Rosaleen documented her life experiences as she met them and she has shared these in the pages of ‘No Spare Life’. Her beautiful writings speak to anyone who is facing challenges, whether from physical or mental ill-health or something else. Her works speak of resilience and hope and a willingness to change and evolve when it is needed.



The brightly coloured cover of ‘No Spare Life’ looks ahead to spring that is coming, just as Rosaleen’s writings look ahead to a new life and to seeing nature and the world through eyes that relish their wonders. It is a celebration of life by a gifted writer.



Rosaleen, who taught English in Germany where she lived for ten years and had planned to return to Ireland just as her cancer was diagnosed, now lives in Co Roscommon.



‘No Spare Life: one woman’s journey through cancer' is on sale at Newsround, Ballymahon Street, Longford, the Úna Bhán shop, King House, Boyle, Mulveys Gifts and Toys and The Reading Room, Carrick-on-Shannon, Sligo Cancer Support Centre, 44 Wine St., Sligo and through the website www.rosaleenglennon.com

The cover of ‘No Spare Life: one woman’s journey through cancer.