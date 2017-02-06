Longford food lovers set sights on Neven Maguire showcase at Kilronan

Award-winning chef, Neven Maguire, is coming to Kilronan Castle on Wednesday, March 1 as part of a fundraising event for Ardcarne Community Childcare Services Ltd.

Tickets are currently on sale from Kilronan Castle.

Full details can be found on Ardcarne Community Childcare Services Ltd and Kilronan Castle Facebook pages.

Neven is Head Chef/Owner of MacNean House & Restaurant in Blacklion, Co. Cavan.

He began cooking at 12 years of age in the kitchen of the restaurant which was then run by his parents.

Neven took over MacNean House & Restaurant in 2001 and it is now one of Ireland’s top restaurants and luxury guest houses, consistently winning awards for its cuisine, wine offer and service. MacNean House & Restaurant recently won ‘Best Local Restaurant’ in the National Hospitality Awards 2016.

You can watch Neven on RTÉ One TV in ‘Neven’s Irish Food Trails’ on Wednesday, February 8 at 7.30pm.

Neven’s trail leads him to West Cork and Glenilen Farm, home of artisan dairy producers the Kingston family.

He is invited into the farm kitchen by Valerie Kingston who shares an appetising cheesecake recipe.

He travels on to Cork City and the Hayfield Manor Hotel where he meets Head Chef Mark Staples. Mark shows Neven a handy technique for cooking duck using every element of an oven-ready bird.