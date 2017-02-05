Longford County Choir seeking new members

Practice continues each Wednesday at the Sylvia Dawson Hall, St Christopher's Campus on the Battery Road at 7.30pm.

The choir is making great inroads into the Misa Criolla composed by the Argentinian, Ariel Ramírez.

County Longford has very strong connections with Argentina and there is an active Longford - Westmeath Argentine Society.

The choir currently has vacancies for bass and tenor parts and and also alto / soprano parts.

Contact any member of the choir or 086 8141023.