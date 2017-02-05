Tickets for Longford musical 'All Shook Up' now on sale

Tickets are now on sale for ‘All Shook Up’ which will ‘rock and roll’ in Backstage Theatre for a total of nine performances, opening on Friday March 31 and running until Saturday April 8.

Concessions are available for the matinee on Sunday April 2 (3pm) and also the 8pm shows on Monday 3 and Tuesday 4. As always, early booking is advised for the annual St Mel’s Musical Society production. Booking through the Theatre Box Office: 043-3347888 and online www.backstage.ie Tickets also available at Farrell Coy.

The leading role of Chad in ‘All Shook Up’ will be played by Sean Rooney.

Rehearsals continue in the Longford Arms Hotel as the clock ticks down to opening night in eight weeks time.

The wonderful songs of Elvis Presley form the backdrop for this musical about a mysterious, leather-jacketed stranger who shakes up a small American Midwestern town in the 1950s. Librettist Joe DiPietro’s tale of the romance that ensued was inspired by Twelfth Night and other Shakespearean comedies.

For further information about forthcoming rehearsals etc, contact Chairperson Michelle Kelly Conlon on 087 6102407.

On a sad note, St Mel’s Musical Society extend deepest sympathy to the O’Hara family on the recent death of Kathleen, who worked behind the scenes in some shows down through the years. Kathleen’s husband Danny and daughter Martina were prominent members of the cast, appearing in a number of past productions.