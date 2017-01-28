Lanesboro’s Seán Brennan to perform on TG4 country music series Glór Tíre alongside the legendary Brendan Shine

Filmed as a live gig in the Quays bar in Galway, the episode sees Seán take to the stage and perform ‘’Katie from Keadue’’ as a duet with his Glór Tíre mentor, country music star Brendan Shine, in the hope of winning the public’s vote and progressing to the next stage of the competition and the ultimate chance of winning a prize fund of €5,000 from competition sponsor Louis Fitzgerald.



Living on the Roscommon/Longford border, Seán is a huge country music fan and keeps busy playing locally up to four nights a week.



Seán is hugely looking forward to the competition and is eager to win votes in order to pursue a country music career that he is passionate about.



Seán’s Glór Tíre mentor is the renowned folk and country singer, Athlone man, Brendan Shine. In a career that spans from the 1960s up to today, Brendan has enjoyed the success of five Irish number one singles including “O’Brien Has No Place to Go” and ‘’All my roads lead back to you’’. He has released over 50 albums and is one of Ireland’s best loved entertainers.



Glór Tíre is Ireland’s only talent show to provide a platform for emerging Irish country music artists to perform in front of a national audience of over 180,000.



A new year brings a new series and 9 new contestants from across the island of Ireland will sing their hearts out in the hope of winning over the public and scooping a much coveted prize of €5,000 sponsored by Louis Fitzgerald.



The Tuesday night episodes lead up to the elimination programmes and the much anticipated final when Seán hopes to be among the final three contestants battling it out to be crowned the 2017 Glór Tíre winner. In the elimination programmes, contestants can be saved by the judging panel but in the concert episodes and the final, they ultimately depend on the public’s vote.



Show your support for Seán by calling 1513415104 or by texting the word Glor4 to 53307.



From Northern Ireland, dial 09016566104 or text the word Glor4 to 60999.



You can also vote for Seán by downloading the new Glór Tíre App which is available for download for free from the Apple and Android stores and you get 5 free votes to begin with!