Carrick-on-Shannon's Landmark Hotel set for wedding expo

The Landmark Hotel Wedding Expo and Showcase takes place on Sunday, February, 5 from 1-6pm.

This is the perfect opportunity for all brides and grooms-to-be to meet wedding specialists face-to-face and to receive expert advice from all suppliers showcasing on the day.

Exhibitors include bridal accessories & flowers, bridal wear, wedding cakes, cars, bands, DJs, jewellery, menswear, videography, wedding stationery and much, much more.

The Landmark’s dedicated Wedding Team will also be on hand to guide you through the hotel’s wedding facilities and packages.

Make-up Demo

Followed by hundreds of thousands on social media, one of Ireland’s and the fashion industry’s most influential and followed ‘influencers’, Tara O’Farrell is a Fashionista like no other.

The Landmark is excited to announce that Tara will be present for a bridal make-up demo and a questions & answers session at the Wedding Expo.

€5,000 Prize

Should you book your Wedding with The Landmark before 10am on Sunday, 5th February 5, you will be entered into the draw to win €5,000 off your final wedding Bill! (Entry is based on minimum numbers of 150 guests. Deposit required to enter. T&Cs Apply).

The very lucky winners will be announced on the day!

For more information please contact weddings@thelandmarkhotel.com or call 071 96 22 222.