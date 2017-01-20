Dancing With The Stars contender Aoibhín Garrihy joins Bord Gáis Energy Student Theatre Awards judging panel

The former Fair City star joins this year’s expert judging panel alongside actress and author Amy Huberman and is encouraging students and supportive teachers in Longford to get their entries in now.



Aoibhín took a break from Dancing With The Stars rehearsals to announce her role as a judge for the Awards which celebrate participation in the dramatic arts in schools across Ireland. The star, who is not only an experienced actress but also a speech and drama teacher, will bring her expertise in acting and recently acquired choreography skills to the judging panel and will help judge the performance categories.



Commenting on her role as a judge with the Awards, Aoibhín Garrihy said; “I am so excited to be involved in this year’s Bord Gáis Energy Student Theatre Awards. As someone who has had a love for acting and performing since I was a child, I understand how important it is to encourage and celebrate participation in the dramatic arts during school and these awards do just that!



"As a judge, I’ll be looking for enthusiasm, innovation and commitment to the character whether that is through a powerful performance or captivating choreography. Above all else, I am really looking forward to seeing some of the standout talent from this year’s Awards.”



This is the fourth year of the highly successful Bord Gáis Energy Student Theatre Awards which are open to primary and secondary school students around Ireland. The Awards have attracted entries from over 1,000 schools across the country since 2013 and the highlight of the year sees shortlisted schools travel from across the country to attend the annual Awards ceremony at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre in May.



The Bord Gáis Energy Student Theatre Awards are open to primary school pupils from 3rd – 6th class and all secondary school students. There are 12 categories ranging from performance and production awards such as Best Overall School Musical, Best Overall School Play, Best Set, Best Costumes and Best Performance in a Leading Role (male and female) to written categories such as Best Short Scene Script and Best Dramatic Review. A new category, Best Original Production, has also been added to the 2017 Awards in recognition of the outstanding quality of original productions entered in 2016.



The deadline for entries in all production categories is January 27. The closing date for entries in the written categories is February 10.



Shortlisted schools will be invited to a special awards ceremony at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre on May 17. Some schools will even get the chance to perform on Ireland’s largest theatre stage, making it a memorable experience they won’t forget! Winning schools will share a prize fund, and receive a commemorative trophy, picture and plaque for their school.

To enter the Awards, log on to bgesta.ie where you can download an entry form to go with your written or video submission. Completed entry forms should be sent tosta@bordgais.ie or by post to Bord Gáis Energy Student Theatre Awards, Real Nation, Fumbally Court, Fumbally Lane, Dublin 8. Further information and information packs can also be requested via bgesta.ie.

ALSO READ:

Calling all schools in Longford! Don’t forget to enter the Bord Gáis Energy Student Theatre Awards