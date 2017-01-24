Countdown begins to Longford Association in London Annual Dinner Dance

As I sit here writing this, it's snowing, and it makes you miss the roar of a good old turf fire from home!

I was sitting beside it New Year's Eve night in Kenagh watching the TV and who comes on from London but our Chairman Aiden Ganly and wife Mary from the party at the Embassy, hope the heads are sorted by now!

We have everything prepared and ready for our biggest event of the year (no not Frank Gill's 70th birthday) but we wish our President a very happy birthday and many more to come.

Our Dinner and Dance is set and we have tables going fast at the moment, so please get in with your orders as we were sold out and turned people away at the last year's dance.

We have tickets now on sale for our annual Dinner and Dance. It is on February 18 and it will be our 62nd dinner and dance. We have the great Mick Flavin and band playing on the night.

For tickets please contact Michael McCann on 07710 363126 or Frank Gill 07831 123377, Aiden Ganly 07786 081999, Dan Keogh 07803 619214, Ciaran McGann 07508244409 or any member.

See website for details

www.thelongfordassociationinlondon.com