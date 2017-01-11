Follow in the footsteps of rising stars Brave Giant...Longford musicians urged to enter Le Crunch Apple of My Eye song contest

Le Crunch Apple of My Eye song contest is back for a fourth year in the search for Ireland’s greatest cover version.

Super healthy apple brand Le Crunch from France have teamed up with JOE to launch the search for Ireland’s next undiscovered musical talent with the chance of winning a share of a €2,500 prize fund.

Over the last few years, thousands of aspiring musicians and singers all over Ireland have entered the competition with fantastic interpretations of well-known songs. The competition has also seen a number of those shortlisted gain huge recognition within the music industry and public domain, as well as perform at a number of top festivals around the Country including the Indiependence Music & Arts Festival and Electric Picnic.

Amongst the success stories are last year's winners Brave Giant from Longford, who proved a big hit with online voters across the country with their video for Bob Marley’s ‘Is This Digital Love?' receiving 88.5k+ views within the last ten months.



Cork songstress Stephanie Rainey, semi-finalist from 2014 has been signed to East West Records (Warner Music) and Galway group, The Amazing Apples, shortlisted in 2013, released their critically acclaimed album the following year, supporting the likes of Ryan Sheridan, Mundy, Paddy Casey and Walking on Cars.

“We’ve been thrilled with the quality and amount of entries that the competition has received in previous years and it has been a privilege to help discover such new and exciting talent. We’re once again looking forward to hearing another superb batch of songs," remarked Sandrine Gaborieau, Marketing Director of Le Crunch from France.

This year's panel of music industry judges are Niamh Farrell (HamsandwicH), Paddy McKenna (RTE and JOE) and Peter Dunne (Bare in the Woods Festival Director), who will select the top ten tunes to go through to a National Semi-Final, open to public vote for short listing down to a final five.

Says Paddy McKenna, “JOE is delighted to partner with Le Crunch for the second year running of the competition. Last year uncovered a huge amount of Irish talent with Brave Giant very worthy winners. We’re looking forward to hearing what this year’s crop has to offer so bring it on!”

The shortlisted five contestants will perform at The Final, which will take place at Dublin's iconic music venue, Whelans in front of a packed live audience on Thursday March 23 for their chance to walk away with the prize money and a guaranteed slot at the Bare in the Woods Festival 2017.

Musicians are asked to record their favourite cover version (on video or MP3) and to enter the competition through JOE.ie

For more information www.ouitolecrunch.com Deadline for entries is Friday, February 20.

