Fancy yourself as a TV star? Gogglebox is looking for Longford participants

Casting is currently underway for Series 2 of the highly successful TV3 series Gogglebox Ireland and the programme producers are looking to cast some Longford folk.

Gogglebox is a show that features a number of families, couples and groups of friends from around Ireland, who react to television shows from their own homes.

The programme has become a firm favourite with the nation. A mix of opinions and personalities is key to the programme and Gogglebox Ireland are currently speaking with lots of different types of people about the possibility of taking part.

They are specifically looking for couples who like to watch tv, and enjoy a bit of a chat!

If anyone from Longford would like to get in touch, their number is 01 5611707 and their email is casting@kiteentertainment.com