Longford members of Midlands Youth Orchestra primed for NCH

Rehearsals are well under way as the Irish Midlands Youth Orchestra prepare for their trip to the 22nd Festival of Youth Orchestras, which takes place at the National Concert Hall, Dublin, on Saturday, February 11.

The Irish Midlands Youth Orchestra is now a well-established group of young musicians, aged between 12 and 21, from all over the Midlands including counties Westmeath, Offaly, Laois, Kildare, Meath, Roscommon and Longford.

As one of the eight orchestras invited to perform on the day, they have prepared an innovative programme which includes Franz Schubert’s Unfinished Symphony, 1st Movement, Libertango by tango composer Astor Piazzolla and a premier of a new composition from Elliot Murphy.

The orchestra will be led by Musical Director and Conductor, Matt Rafter.

Tickets are priced from €7.50 - €15.00 are on sale from the National Concert Hall box office or online from www.nch.ie

See www.iayo.ie for more details.