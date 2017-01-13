Longford Evolution Stage School set for fundraising spectacular

The talented students of Longford's Evolution Stage School will return to the stage again tonight (Friday), joining members of St Mel's Musical Society for a one-off fundraising spectacular.

'A Night on Broadway', starring members from both groups, will feature songs from a variety of musicals; from 'Annie' to 'Evita' and from 'My Fair Lady' to this year's musical 'All Shook Up'.

The event takes place at the Backstage Theatre on Friday, January 13 at 8pm. Tickets cost just €18, which includes a pre-show wine and cheese reception.

Tickets are selling fast, so early booking is advised.

Tickets are now available by calling 043 33 47888 or online at www.backstage.ie.