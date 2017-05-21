The Táin March arrives in Clondra and Longford

The Táin March, established in 2011 as a community walking festival to celebrate and promote the epic tale of the Cattle Raid of Cooley, arrived in Clondra and Longford over the weekend.

This story of envy, honour and military prowess is reputed to have taken place about the time of Christ and involved the armies of Connacht and Ulster in a titanic struggle over a prize bull called Donn Cúailnge.



The Táin March began in Rathcroghan in Co Roscommon, where Queen Medb began her quest for the Brown Bull of Cooley and ends in Omeath Co Louth on the June bank holiday.

Full details are on www.tainmarch.ie or find Táin March Festival on facebook.