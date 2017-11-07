Declan Nerney to feature in TG4 tribute show to Longford legend, the late Larry Cunningham

Series 6 of Opry Dhoire on TG4 kicks off tonight (Tuesday, November 7 at 9.30pm) with a very special tribute show to the legendary Longford country music singer, Larry Cunningham, who passed to his eternal reward in 2012.

Declan Nerney, Philomena Begley, Hugo Duncan and Mike Denver come together on stage to celebrate Larry’s life, achievements and his contribution to Irish Country music throughout his long career, joined by members of the Cunningham Family. Patrick Connolly joins the show as the Irish language musician, dueting with Declan Nerney.

Opry Dhoire is hosted by the King of country music, Daniel O’Donnell, and he is joined by Lynette Fay.



They meet & chat with the artists and Daniel joins some of the stars on stage for a wonderful night of Country Music & Craic.



Opry Dhoire will be screened on Tuesdays from tonight, November 7, on TG4 at 9.30pm and there is a significant Longford flavour to the series as after the special tribute show to Larry Cunningham, Episode 3 (November 21) will celebrate Mick Flavin's thirty years in country music and Episode 4 (November 28) features Una Healy, niece of Declan Nerney.



In show 2, Daniel is joined by the latest Country Sensations – Ben Troy, Grainne Gavigan, Richie Remo, Shane Owens and Jordan Mogey. Grainne Gavigan joins Emma Ní Fhíoruisce for a wonderful rendition of ‘Songbird’ as Gaeilge and also entertains the audience with her solo Irish songs.

Episode 3 celebrates Mick Flavin’s 30 years in country music. He is joined by special guest Mary Duff and Caitríona Ní Cheannabháin returns to the Opry stage to duet with Mick and perform some of her favourite songs in Irish.

Una Healy (of Saturdays’ fame) gets back to her country roots performing tracks from her new country album The Waiting Game. Moya Brennan of Clannad also joins Una on stage to perform Pill a Rún ó and Una and Daniel perform a very special duet.

John McNicholl and Niamh Lynn team up for episode 5 of the series, sharing the stage they perform country classics. They are joined by special guest Ciara McCrickard for a moving performance of Óró sé do bheatha ‘bhaile.

There is also a special episode ‘Opry with the Stars’ – featuring Susan McCann, Frankie McBride, Brian Coll and the legendary Dickie Rock. The stars perform much loved country songs and Seoirse Ó Dochartaigh joins them on stage to perform in Irish.

The Opry Dhoire series ends with the Big Tom show starring the legendary Tom McBride himself. This special show will be broadcast on St Stephen’s night - 26th December. Big Tom performs some of his greatest hits such as Gentle Mother, I love you still and Four Country Roads. Kayla McDonagh will be appearing as Big Tom’s special guest.

Each episode in the OPRY series sees the main artist perform a selection of their greatest hits, new exclusive material and some very special duets and collaborations. Each episode features an Irish-language duet with a well-known traditional singer. Daniel duets with the country artist and in an exclusive he performs some of his own best-loved hits ‘as Gaeilge’.

“It was a privilege to present the Opry Dhoire this year. We had a wonderful welcome from everybody in the Millennium Forum. I'm sure you'll enjoy every show with singers that span the decades from the 60's right up the present day," said Daniel O’Donnell.

Recorded in front of a live audience, mixing profiles/archive and comments from their biggest fans, Opry Dhoire brings the essence of Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry to Derry.

Opry Dhoire is produced by Big Mountain Productions for TG4 with funding from the Irish Language Broadcast Fund.

Opry Dhoire 6 season schedule



Ep1: Larry Cunningham Tribute / Opry Dhoire - i gcuimhne Larry Cunningham

Broadcast date – 07/11/2017

Artists – Philomena Begley, Mike Denver, Hugo Duncan, Declan Nerney

Irish artist – Patrick Connolly

Fun Fact - Amidst his tour Mike Denver returns to Opry Dhoire in a tribute to Larry Cunningham. He was awarded Entertainer of the Year in 2016, don’t miss out on his duet with Philomena Begley! Tune in to see one of Larry’s biggest hits ‘Lovely Leitrim’ performed by Declan Nerney.



Ep2: Opry Dhoire - Ireland's Latest Country Sensations/ Opry Dhoire - Na Réalta Óga

Broadcast date – 14/11/2017

Artists – Gráinne Gavigan, Ben Troy, Jordan Mogey, Ritchie Remo, Shane Owens

Irish artist – Emma Ní Fhíoruisce

Fun Fact – Before hitting the big time Ritchie Remo owned an engineering company after packing that up he then went on to making music his career. Ritchie Remo isn’t his real name but can you tell us what is?



Ep3: Opry Dhoire - Mick Flavin - 30th Anniversay Celebration/ Opry Dhoire - Mick Flavin - 30 bliain ag ceol

Broadcast date – 21/11/2017

Artists – Mick Flavin, Mary Duff

Irish artist – Caitríona Ní Cheannabháin

Fun Fact – Mick Flavin returns to Opry to celebrate his 30th year in the business. Mick Trivia: Do you know the slogan his fans use? Be sure to tune in to see him perform a variety of his biggest hits!



Ep4: Opry Dhoire - Una Healy

Broadcast date – 28/11/2017

Artist – Una Healy,

Irish artist – Moya Brennan

Fun Fact - Did you know Una Healy is the niece of famous country singer Declan Nerney? Tune into the show to find out more on where her love for country music stems from.



Ep5: Opry Dhoire - John McNicholl & Niamh Lynn

Broadcast date – 05/12/2017

Artists – John McNicholl, Niamh Lynn

Irish artist – Ciara McCrickard

Fun Fact – After appearing in season 3 of Opry John McNicholl returns to perform with Niamh Lynn. Something you might not know… Did you know John McNicholl owns a B&B?



Ep6: Opry Dhoire - Opry with the Stars/ Opry Dhoire - Réalta na Showbands

Broadcast date – 12/12/2017

Artists – Susan McCann, Brian Coll, Frankie McBride, Dickie Rock

Irish artist – Seoirse Ó’ Dochartaigh

Fun Fact – Did you know Susan McCann has recently released her own make up line ‘String of diamonds’?



Ep7: Opry Dhoire - Big Tom - A Celebration/ Opry Dhoire - Big Tom - 50 bliain ag ceol

Broadcast date – 26/12/2017

Artist – Tom McBride

Irish artist – Kayla McDonagh

Fun Fact – Big Tom performs his breakaway hit ‘Four Country Roads’ that also made it to number 5 in the Irish charts in May 1981.