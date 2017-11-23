Longford Leader Gallery: 2017 Ganly's Longford Sports Star Awards
The winning recipients of this year's Ganly's Longford Sports Star Awards were unveiled at a special photocall at Coral Leisure's, The Mall Complex in Longford town on Monday evening.
The event prefaces a gala awards banquet at Longford Rugby Club's Sin Bin Event Centre on Friday December 1.
That showcase will also coincide in the official announcing of the 2017 award's overall winner with text voting now underway.
Vote for the overall 2017 Ganly’s Longford Sports Star of the Year award winner
