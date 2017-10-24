Longford GAA set for 'The Longford Lunch' fundraiser in Croke Park

Longford GAA has set itself a fundraising target of €750,000 as it prepares for the future, including the refurbishment of Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, and the first of many events to help reach this goal is scheduled to take place on Friday, November 17 at Croke Park.



'The Longford Lunch', organised by Longford GAA and sponsored by Glennon Brothers, was launched at GAA headquarters recently and it promises to be a great social occasion.



Whilst Longford GAA have been very fortunate to have received generous support from many patrons and loyal local sponsors over the years, in order to progress to the next level, officials believe it is now necessary to expand their fundraising base.



The aim of this fundraising drive and the ‘The Longford Lunch’ is to help provide the best facilities available for all county teams in football and hurling; to further invest in underage coaching structures and development squads; to complete the renovation works at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park and to develop a centralised training facility for all development squads and county teams.



Longford GAA secretary Peter O’Reilly revealed, “Our first goal is the refurbishment of Pearse Park. We need a proper county ground, a place where players are proud to perform to their best and supporters are proud to attend. We believe we will need to raise €750,000 to achieve this ambition and this is the first target of this new fundraising initiative. The inaugural event is ‘The Longford Lunch’ which takes place in Croke Park on Friday, November 17.”



More details on ‘The Longford Lunch’ will be released over the coming weeks.