Longford swimmer Darragh Greene qualifies for World University Games 50m Breaststroke Final in Taipei

Longford’s Darragh Greene has qualified for tomorrow’s (Friday, August 25) 50m Breaststroke Final at the World University Games in Taipei.



Overnight, UCD swimming club member Darragh Greene ensured progression from the heats of the 50m Breaststroke to the semi-final when he recorded a time of 27.87 seconds, his first time to smash the 28 seconds barrier.

In the semi-final, at 1.30pm today (Thursday, August 24), Darragh shaved 0.02 seconds off the time he registered in the heats, and this 27.85 performance saw his book his place in the final as the 8th fastest overall.



There is live streaming of tomorrow’s final on www.livestream.com/FISU/events/7635180 and best of luck to Darragh.



Meanwhile, earlier this week, on Tuesday, August 22, Darragh won his heat of the 200m Breaststroke in 2:16.35 - 22nd fastest which wasn’t sufficient to give him a semi-final place.



And on Sunday, the opening day of the World University Games, Darragh swam a best time of 1:01.56 in the heats of the 100m Breaststroke. The UCD swimmer was then 7th in his semi-final in 1:01.89 for 15th overall.



Earlier this year, in April, Darragh captured a gold medal in the 50m Breaststroke at the Irish Open Swimming Championships in the National Aquatic Centre, Dublin.



He also won a silver medal in the 100m Breaststroke after narrowly losing out to Rio 2016 Olympian Nicholas Quinn. The UCD swimmer’s time of 1:01.91 was just 0.18 of a second behind the victorious Castlebar club man.