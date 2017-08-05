Eagerly awaited Melview FC Longford Summer Soccer Tournament Finals take place on Monday

The finals of the eagerly awaited Melview FC Longford Senior Summer Soccer Tournament take place on Bank Holiday Monday, August 7 in The Mall (Albert Reynolds Peace Park).

The curtain raiser is the Michael ‘Spiv’ Reilly Shield Final between Newtown FC and Andy Byrnes at 1.30pm and this will be followed by the John ‘Banana’ Nolan Cup Final between Kepak and Camlin United at 3.30pm.

Following the finals, there will be a presentation evening in Andy Byrnes, starting at 7pm, where the Man of the Match awards for both games, along with the Golden Boot for top goal scorer and Player of the Tournament awards will be revealed.

In the John ‘Banana’ Nolan Cup semi-finals, Kepak were 2-1 winners over Wanderers, while Camlin United left it very late to book their final place, requiring a late goal to defeat Valentines.

Mark King, of organising club Melview FC, explained that twelve teams participated in this year’s Longford Senior Summer Soccer Tournament. “It is the first time there has been a Summer Soccer Tournament in Longford since the Paddy Clabby Cup and we are delighted with how things have gone.”

Mark outlined that league teams, two pub teams - Andy Byrnes and Eddie Valentine’s, along with teams made up by players themselves, ensured there was twelve teams at the beginning of the tournament.

He poignantly added, “We also had our Melview FC U-17 team playing in the tournament and it proved difficult for them to complete their programme of games as they mourned the tragic death of Damola Adetosoye.”





Monday, August 7 in The Mall (Albert Reynolds Peace Park)

Michael ‘Spiv’ Reilly Shield Final

Andy Byrnes v Newtown FC; 1.30pm

John ‘Banana’ Nolan Cup final

Camlin United v Kepak; 3.30pm