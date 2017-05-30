Longford Community Games inaugural Duathlon event is a major success

The first Aldi Longford Community Games Duathlon event took place on Sunday, May 28 in Newtownforbes and it proved to be a huge success.

Well done to the boys and girls who took part and many thanks to coordinator Brian Crossan and to the Longford & Lanesboro TRI clubs for all their help with the event.



Duathlon Results

Girls: 1st Hazel Johnston, 2nd Ella Hogan

Boys: 1st Ciaran Scanlon, 2nd James Galligan, 3rd Dan Crossan, 4th Ivan Johnston

County Track & Field Finals

A reminder to all that the Longford Community Games County Track & Field Finals take place next Sunday, June 4 in Ballymahon.



Activity gets underway at 10am with field events. There will be a parade starting at 11.45am around track, with all area participants taking part and bringing their flags to celebrate the Golden Jubilee. The Community Games pledge will be read followed by national anthem and then track events commence. Presentations for events commence after 12 noon.







Leinster Quarter Finals

The Leinster quarter finals were held in the following venues in Longford on Sunday, May 28. Indoor Soccer, Kenagh, Boys Outdoor Soccer, The Mall, U-11 Hurling Edgeworthstown and Gaelic Football Kenagh - with large attendances from areas in counties Longford and Meath coming to see some great matches.



Co Longford this year won the North Leinster Cup having won more games than Meath in both Leinster quarter finals in 2017. (Meath had won it for the previous two years). Eileen Doherty Meath Secretary presented the cup to Joe Fox Chairperson Longford community Games.



Many thanks to our coordinators, refs and venues and to all the area teams and managers who took part.



Results as follows:

U-10 Boys Indoor Soccer - Kenagh

U-10 Girls Indoor Soccer - Newtowncashel

U-13 Girls Indoor Soccer - Skyrne (Meath)

U-13 Boys Indoor Soccer - Kenagh

U-12 Boys Outdoor Soccer - Dunshaughlin/Culmullin (Meath) and runners-up Clonguish

U-11 Hurling - Dunboyne (Meath) and runners-up Mostrim

U-10 Gaelic Football - Abbeylara/Mullinalaghta

U-12 Girls Gaelic Football - Ashbourne (Meath) and runners-up Killoe

U-14 Girls Gaelic Football - Carrickedmond

Camogie - Navan (Meath)

U-13 Rounders Boys - Clonbroney

U-13 Rounders Girls - Ballymahon/Forgney

U-12 Skittles - Ballymahon/Forgney

U-14 Skittles - Clonbroney

U-16 Skittles - Clonbroney



The winners now go through to the Leinster semi-finals in Carlow on Saturday, July 1.