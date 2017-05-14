Gallery: Special day for Ballymahon AFC as new dressing rooms at Tara Park officially opened

John Delaney CEO FAI Ireland cutting the ribbon during the opening of Ballymahon AFC new dressing rooms last Sunday. Photo Frank McGrath

Ballymahon AFC Secretary Patrick Claffey and his daughter Muireann pictured at the official opening of the club's new dressing rooms at Tara Park. Photo Frank McGrath.

Cllr Colm Murray and Longford GAA County Board Chairperson Eamon Reilly. Photo Frank McGrath

Ballymahon AFC Chairman Colm Ledwith making a special presentation to John Delaney FAI CEO at the opening of their new dressing rooms. Photo Frank McGrath

John Delaney with Shane Quinn U-14 Player of the Year and Christian Cooke Most Improved U14 Player of the Year at Ballymahon AFC. Photo Frank McGrath

Lee McCabe in his Ballymahon AFC colours. Photo Frank McGrath

Mary and Isobel McCormack, Jacinta and Ciara Gaughren with Bernie Kilmurray and Emily Gill at the Ballymahon AFC dressing room opening day. Photo Frank McGrath

Pauline McLoughlin, Mary Jane Hannafin, Maggie McLoughlin, Aaron Hannifan and Melissa Walsh. Photo Frank McGrath

Katie & Andy Bell Gurteen, Ballymahon. Photo Frank McGrath

Sean Montgomery, Cllr Colm Murray, Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Mick Cahill, William Dowler Main Building Contractor, Tony Tiernan, Colm Ledwith, John Delaney FAI CEO, Willie Dowler, Cllr Paul Ross, Cllr Pat O'Toole and Deputy Robert Troy TD. Photo Frank McGrath.

Cllr Mick Cahill, John Delaney, Robert Troy TD, Colm Ledwith and Superintendent Jim Delaney checking out the new dressing rooms. Photo Frank McGrath

Graham Kane, FAI regional Develpoment officer Longford, Micheal Farrell, Longford Town FC and Aishling Conway Longford Town U17 coach. Photo Frank McGrath