Gallery: Special day for Ballymahon AFC as new dressing rooms at Tara Park officially opened
South Longford club rolls out red carpet for special guest FAI CEO John Delaney
Blazing sunshine and blue skies marked the official opening of Ballymahon AFC's new dressing rooms at Tara Park on Sunday last.
The opening, which was performed by the FAI CEO John Delaney, was attended by large crowds at the south Longford club.
