Endless possibilities for Longford youngsters at Aldi Community Games National Finals

2017 marks the Golden Jubilee of the Community Games movement and to celebrate this milestone, the first Aldi Community Games National Finals Festival of the year will take place next Saturday, May 6 at the state of the art National Sports Campus, Blanchardstown, Dublin.

County Longford Community Games will have a record number of ninety-five participants taking part and County Secretary Shirley Maloney says everyone is looking forward to the festival.



Dublin was the venue for the first Community Games national festival in 1967 and in conjunction with the action at the National Sports Campus and the National Aquatic Centre, the Aldi Community Games National AGM takes place on on Friday, May 5 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel Blanchardstown and on Saturday evening volunteers and guests will congregate for the Aldi Community Games Golden Jubilee Ball.



Among the many events that will see Longford taking centre stage are U-10 Draughts Ballymahon/Forgney, U-15 Boys Futsal Killoe and U-12 Girls Soccer Clonbroney - these teams also recently won Leinster titles in Carlow.

Other teams taking part are U-14 Debating Lanesboro, U-14 Quiz Killoe, U-12 and U-14 County Mixed Distance Relay teams and U-16 boys Marathon team. Individual events include gymnastics and swimming.

County Managers at the Aldi Community Games National Festival are Jo McCormack (swimming) and Paddy McPhillips (mixed distance relay and marathon).

Officials from the county helping at National Festival include Joe Fox (General Vice President), Shirley Maloney (Finance Committee), Betty Fox, Patsy Kenny and Teresa Ryan (swimming).



The timetable for the National Finals Festival is available on the Community Games website.

Longford participants



Gymnastics

Girls: U-11 Rachel Quinn (Killoe); U-13 Lily Reid Leonard (Killoe); U-15 Ella Hogan (Lanesboro).



Swimming

Boys: U-8 Freestyle Darragh Flanagan (Ballymahon/Forgney); U-10 Backstroke Aaron Hopkins (Killoe); U-10 Freestyle Tomas Scanlon (Abbeylara/Mullinalaghta); U-12 Freestyle Faryl Delaney (Clonguish); U-12 Backstroke David Masterson (Clonguish); U-12 Breaststroke Amyan Dzaei (Clonguish); U-14 Freestyle James Galligan (Clonguish); U-14 Backstroke Duíleach Ryan (Lanesboro); U-14 Breaststroke Alan Dzaei (Clonguish); U-14 Butterfly Cian McCormack (Clonguish); U-14 Freestyle Connor Leonard (Abbeylara/Mullinalaghta); U-16 Backstroke Ciaran Scanlon (Abbeylara/Mullinalaghta); U-16 Butterfly Seadhna Ryan (Lanesboro);

Girls: U-8 Freestyle Emily Quinn (Killoe); U-10 Backstroke Keela Flanagan (Ballymahon/Forgney); U-10 Freestyle Shauna Nolan (Clonguish); U-12 Freestyle Grace O’Brien (Clonguish); U-12 Breaststroke Ríonagh McCormack (Clonguish); U-12 Backstroke Aisling Scanlon (Abbeylara/Mullinalaghta); U-14 Freestyle Aoife Leonard (Abbeylara/Mullinalaghta); U-14 Backstroke Grainne Donohue (Kenagh); U-16 Freestyle Aoife Ginty (Dromard); U-14 Breaststroke Nia Bartram (Kenagh); U-14 Butterfly Jane Dowd (Lanesboro); U-16 Backstroke Saoirse Joyce (Edgeworthstown);



Swimming Squads

Boys: U-13 David Masterson, Alan Dzaei, Cian McCormack, Faryl Delaney, Ciaran Faherty, Dillon Swaris (Clonguish).

U-16 (4x50m Medley) Duíleach Ryan, Seadhna Ryan, Ernie Brunt, Michael Kajan, Diarmuid O’Donnell (Lanesboro).

Girls: U-13 Ríonagh McCormack, Grace O’Brien, Alyssa Galligan, Kate Hagan, Katie Manning, Grace O’Donnell (Clonguish).

U-16 (4x50m Medley) Jane Dowd, Sionna Crossan, Aoife English, Hazel Johnston (Lanesboro).



Mixed Distance Relay

Boys: U-12 400m Ryan Keogh (Killoe); Enda Quinn (Killoe);

Boys: U-12 600m John McHugh (Longford South); James Hagan (Clonguish); Conor Mulligan (Killoe)

Boys: U-14 600m James Galligan (Clonguish); Mark Rowley (Killoe); Conor Smith (Clonguish)

Boys: U-14 800m Christopher Conaty (Dromard); Jack Gallagher (Ardagh/Moydow/Glen); Eoin Kiernan (Legan);

Girls: U-12 400m Tara Crossan (Clonguish); Sian Gallagher (Ardagh/Moydow/Glen); Evie O’Rourke Grant (Ardagh/Moydow/Glen);

Girls: U-12 600m Katie Duignan (Ardagh/Moydow/Glen); Alyssa Galligan (Clonguish)

Girls: U-14 600m Avril Cosgrove (Dromard); Tamara Cosgrove (Dromard); Sarah McPhillips (Ardagh/Moydow/Glen);

Girls: U-14 800m Caoilinn Flood (Lanesboro); Kate Hagan (Clonguish); Aideen Mulligan (Killoe)



Debating

U-14 Mixed: Aoibhe Gethins, Ivan Johnston, Jeron Kok, Tonya O’Brien (Lanesboro).



Track 7km Marathon

Boys: U-16 Brendan Finnan Ardagh/Moydow/Glen); Jason Grimes (Dromard); Cian McPhillips (Ardagh/Moydow/Glen); Joe Reilly (Dromard)



Quiz

U-14 Mixed: Eimear Bracken, Adam Donnelly, Jack Finneran, David Moorhead (Killoe)



Draughts

U-10 Mixed: Conor Burke, Ferdia Ginty, Conor Molloy, Ronan Molloy, Caolán O’Hanlon, Rian O’Hanlon (Ballymahon/Forgney)



Futsal

U-15 Boys: Bernard Borland, Colm Coyle, Killian Feeney, Shane Gilna, Cian Leonard, Oisin McManus, Darren Moffett, Tomas Walsh (Killoe).

Soccer

U-12 Girls 7-a-side: Ciara Heaney, Hannah Fagan, Katie Glennon, Emma Kiernan, Milly Lynch, Grace McEvoy, Blathnaid Rawle, Abbey Tully, Elaine Tully, Laura Tully (Clonbroney).