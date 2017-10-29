Photo Gallery: One thousand competitors enjoy October Mudfest mayhem and magic in Ballinalee

Third annual October Mudfest in Ballinalee, hosted by Sean Connolly's GFC

This super montage of photographs from the Third annual October Mudfest in Ballinalee, hosted by Sean Connolly's GFC, was captured by Frank McGrath

Former Longford football legend and Clonguish star Paul Barden splish splashing his way through the challenging October Mudfest course in Ballinalee. Photo by Frank McGrath

Longford GAA legends Paul Barden (Clonguish) and Dermot Brady (Longford Slashers) all smiles prior to tackling the October Mudfest course. Photo Frank McGrath

A very relieved and delighted Sinead Heaney and Ken Leonard after they finished the October Mudfest in Ballinalee last Saturday. Photo Frank McGrath

Arghh...this water is bloody chilly....Jason Tully from Killoe bathing during the October Mudfest in Ballinalee. Photo Frank McGrath

Three happy competitors after they crossed the finish line at the Mudfest in Ballinalee, a fundraiser organised by Sean Connolly's GFC. Photo Frank McGrath

Thumbs up from Jimmy...Former Wolfe Tones hurling legend and star of many Mostrim stage productions, Jimmy Connell from Edgeworthstown, didn't mind getting soaked during Saturday's Mudfest in Ballinalee. Photo Frank McGrath

Jennie Rehill from Ballinalee enjoying the October Mudfest. Photo Frank McGrath

Mucking around in Ballinalee...The October Mudfest course in Ballinalee presented plenty of challenges for the 1,000 competitors that bravely took it on. Photo Frank McGrath

Will this ever end....A competitor wades through the challenging October Mudfest course in Ballinalee. Photo Frank McGrath

Stuck in the mud during the October Mudfest. Photo Frank McGrath

Yippee, thankfully that's over. Photo Frank McGrath

A happy lady on the big slide at the October Mudfest in Ballinalee. Photo Frank McGrath

Sliding around and taking the October Mudfest in his stride. Photo Frank McGrath