Photo Gallery: One thousand competitors enjoy October Mudfest mayhem and magic in Ballinalee
Over one thousand brave competitors gathered in Maguire Park and around the village of Ballinalee, County Longford on Saturday ahead of taking on the gruelling October Mudfest obstacle course.
Not quite as clean now pic.twitter.com/8l7QYLs5oN— Isla Duffy (@livesinlongford) October 28, 2017
All involved savoured the mayhem and magic of a superb event which was first run in 2015 and is professionally organised and hosted by Sean Connolly’s GFC.
The October Mudfest was officially launched the previous evening by Dublin star Philly McMahon, who also signed autographs for young fans and copies of his new book ‘The Choice’.
They came from all over the country to take on the Mudfest course and the male winner and picking up a prize of €500 was Ricki Wynne from Leitrim Village. The Female €500 winner was Lorraine Carey from Killala, Co Mayo and the Fastest team were Eco Build Construction and they will receive €1,000. All results are posted on www.popupraces.ie/race-results
