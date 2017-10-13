Photo Gallery: Longford farewell celebration for Fr Tom Healy

After thirty years of dedicated service to the parish of Templemichael and Ballymacormack, Fr Tom Healy celebrated a 'farewell Mass' in St Mel's Cathedral, Longford.





The ceremony and social gathering that followed afterwards in the Temperance Hall, on Thursday evening, October 12, was organised by the Parish Pastoral Council.

It was a memorable occasion and a fitting farewell to a man who has given so much to the Parish of Templemichael and Ballymacormack and the magnificent re-built St Mel’s Cathedral.

Fr Healy has moved to Edgeworthstown and there, Fr Healy will become Parish Priest and Diocesan Secretary & Financial Administrator.