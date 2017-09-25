Celebrity chef Rachel Allen set for Taste of the Lakelands Food Festival in Lanesboro

Celebrity chef Rachel Allen will be joining Gary O'Hanlon and Kevin Dundon, at this year's Taste of the Lakelands Food Festival in Lanesboro and Ballyleague.

Rachel Allen's attendance is a major coup for the Shannonside food expo - in only its second year.

The top selling author and TV presenter went to the Ballymaloe Cookery School at the age of 18. After graduating from the school she cooked at the Ballymaloe House Hotel.

In September 2004, RTÉ broadcast Allen’s first series in Ireland - Rachel's Favourite Food, which has also been broadcast in Australia, Canada and Europe, and elsewhere.



A best selling book, Rachel’s Favourite Food, accompanied the series, published by Gill & Macmillan.

Two further TV series and books followed, Rachel’s Favourite Food for Friends and Rachel's Favourite Food at Home; reruns of the latter became part of Create's television schedule in the United States starting in September 2010.



'Taste of the Lakelands' is a two day food festival in Longford (Saturday, October 7 & Sunday, October 8) - and it is a celebration of the freshest and healthiest home grown food of 60 of the top producers in the midlands region of Ireland.



This year the show will have LIVE cooking demonstrations by Rachel Allen, Festival Ambassador Gary O'Hanlon of TV3's 'The Restaurant' and Kevin Dundon and many many more. For the first time a craft fair will also take place on site.



The show takes place in Lanesboro, at the top of Lough Ree along the river Shannon border with Roscommon, on Saturday, October 7 and Sunday, October 8 from 9am to 7pm each day.

This year's show will include FREE food giveaways from Green Isle Goodfellas pizza, HB ice cream, Lyons Tea and many more with all donations going to the new Pieta House Midlands Centre just opened in Athlone.



Thanks to the support of Dept of Agriculture CEDRA funds, 'Taste of the Lakelands' is now a new destination brand for the midlands region with Gary O'Hanlon, Head Chef of the award winning Viewmount House Restaurant in Longford town taking on the role of Good Food Ambassador for the region.



To coincide with the food festival, a series of 12 new food demo videos have been produced by top Dublin based digital marketing house Strategem - featuring Gary as he cooks some of the freshest and healthiest ingredients of the region including the award winning beef steak of Derek Allen's Castlemine Farm in county Roscommon and the mouth-watering lamb of Lanesboro butcher Terry McLoughlin. Gary will cook live at the show on Saturday, October 7.