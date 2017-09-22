There are 6,022 non-Irish nationals resident in County Longford, an increase of 502 (9.1%) on 2011, according to Census results released this week by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The Census 2016 Results: Profile 7 – Migration and Diversity report shows that, in April 2016, there were 535,475 non-Irish nationals living in the country, a 1.6% decrease on the 2011 figure of 544,357.

The numbers of people holding dual citizenship (Irish-other country) increased by 87.4% to 104,784 persons.

Non-Irish nationals comprise 14.7% of county Longford’s population, compared with 14.1% five years previously.



Among towns with a population of 1,500 or more, three of the ten with the highest percentages of non-Irish nationals were in County Longford.

Edgeworthstown had a non-Irish national population of 667 (32.3%), while Ballymahon and Longford town had non-Irish national populations of 599 (32.1%) and 2,740 (27.4%) respectively.



Non-Irish nationals comprised 11.6% of the country’s population in April 2016.



Nationality of non-Irish national residents

Just over half (51.0%) of all non-Irish nationals in County Longford were either Polish (1,907) or UK (1,162) nationals. Lithuanian, Latvian and Romanian nationals completed the top five non-Irish nationalities, and together accounted for 19.5% of all non-Irish nationals resident in the county.



Recent residents

Of the 82,346 people who moved to Ireland in the year prior to Census 2016, some 676 were living in County Longford. This was an increase of 334 (97.7%) on the year before the 2011 census. Of those 676 people, 511 (75.6%) were non-Irish nationals.