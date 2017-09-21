Car wash fundraiser to help hit magical €50,000 target for Longford and South Westmeath palliative care services

There is a car wash fundraiser this Saturday, September 23 beside B&Q in Athlone to help hit the magical €50,000 target for Longford and South Westmeath palliative care services.



The fundraiser is in association with The Malin Head to Mizen Head Cycle Challenge 2017 and the beneficiary is South Westmeath Hospice which provides specialist care services for the Longford and South Westmeath area.

The Athlone Fire & Rescue Services are organising the charity car wash and there will also be paramedics/nurses doing a blood pressure check up. There will be donation boxes in place and all support would be appreciated.



Darren Mulledy explained, "Our Malin Head to Mizen Head Cycle was a great success raising almost €44,000. We auctioned off the the carbon trek racer valued up on €2,000 along with several signed jerseys. The auction was a great success bringing our total up to €47,000.



"We received a €1,000 donation from the staff at the Ulster Bank in Longford, a charity cricket match was held at Longford cricket club against the Slieve Bloom cricket club which Longford won. This match brought in €320 and we still have to collect €720 for the bike so we aren't too far off hitting our golden target of €50,000 for the South Westmeath Hospice which provides hospice and specialist palliative care services for the people of Longford and the South Westmeath area.

"This Saturday we are holding our last fundraiser event, over beside B&Q in Athlone. The Athlone Fire & Rescue Services are holding a charity car wash. There will be donation boxes in place. If people can't come Saturday but would like to donate, we have a special donation box left inside B&Q where people can throw in all their unwanted brown change."



"As the people of county Longford will benefit from these funds I'm appealing for support. Everything kicks off at 11am so make sure you come down and support this great cause."



If you are in the position to lend a helping hand on Saturday or wish to donate, then you can contact Darren at 086 1704394.

