Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny wins for third time in Longford GAA club lotto draw
‘Local’ Mayo and Roscommon supporters enjoying a day out in Croke Park on Sunday at the All-Ireland SFC quarter-final. All the children live in Newtownforbes. Michael Flynn, Kevin Baskett, Cormac Flynn, Jamie Doire, are pictured with former Taoiseach Enda Kenny TD, Katelyn McKeon, Ruairi Flynn and Ciara McKeon. Coincidentally Mr Kenny won €25 in the Clonguish GAA Club lotto last week - his third time to be among the money winners in the draw.
Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny TD has won a prize for the third time inside a year in the Clonguish GAA Club weekly lotto draw.
Mr Kenny, who received the thumbs up from young Mayo and Roscommon fans from Newtownforbes at yesterday’s thrilling drawn All-Ireland SFC quarter-final in Croke Park, has been playing the Clonguish GAA lotto for a number of years now.
The numbers drawn in the Clonguish Lotto draw (Sunday, July 30) were 6, 9, 10 and 11 and Mr Kenny was one of the €25 winners. The jackpot wasn’t won. The next draw takes place in Casey’s Newtownforbes, with the jackpot standing at €2,600.
In August 2016, Mr Kenny collected €25 and he also scooped €25 in the the draw of November 20 last.
