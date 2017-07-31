Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny wins for third time in Longford GAA club lotto draw

Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny TD has won a prize for the third time inside a year in the Clonguish GAA Club weekly lotto draw.

Mr Kenny, who received the thumbs up from young Mayo and Roscommon fans from Newtownforbes at yesterday’s thrilling drawn All-Ireland SFC quarter-final in Croke Park, has been playing the Clonguish GAA lotto for a number of years now.

The numbers drawn in the Clonguish Lotto draw (Sunday, July 30) were 6, 9, 10 and 11 and Mr Kenny was one of the €25 winners. The jackpot wasn’t won. The next draw takes place in Casey’s Newtownforbes, with the jackpot standing at €2,600.

In August 2016, Mr Kenny collected €25 and he also scooped €25 in the the draw of November 20 last.