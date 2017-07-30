Longford's Michelle Farrell is leading free taking belle in Gowna

The inaugural ‘Counting on You’ free taking competition, sponsored by KBG Accountants, attracted some of the best free takers from Cavan, Monaghan and Leitrim to Gowna GAA Grounds on Saturday last.



With Pieta House as the beneficiary charity and €6,000 in prize money, the competition was fierce in both the mens and ladies sections.



On the day, there was a free barbeque, children's activities, DJ and many well known GAA personalities floating around to lend advice.



The competition started at 10am with Gerard Smith, the talented Cavan half forward, taking all competitors through the rules and regulations of the competition.



Gerard, together with former county star Martin Dunne, were instrumental in devising the ‘Counting on You’ competition format.

There were two opening rounds in the mens with one in the ladies.





Fabulous Farrell triumphs

The final of the ladies saw four equally talented stars in Michelle Farrell (Colmcille), Niamh Halton (Gowna), Aisling Gilsenan (Mountnugent / Munterconnaught) and Aoife Donohoe (Belturbet).



Following a tense battle, Michelle Farrell shone through with Halton and Gilsenan tying in second place after putting two penalties each past Longford senior keeper Paddy Collum. So €2,000 for the Colmcille club with the other clubs getting €500 each.

Raymond reigns supreme

The men’s final came down between the favourite Raymond Galligan (Lacken), Ciaran Flynn (Cavan Gaels), Emmett Fitzsimons (Killinkere) and impressive 17 year old Jordan Sheils (St Mary's Granard).



It was exciting throughout but Galligan reigned supreme with a 100% scoring record, which included a cheeky chip from the penalty spot.



Lacken GFC grabbed the €2,000 prize with Flynn from Cavan Gaels sealing the second spot and €1,000.



It was a great day of entertainment for all and the start of what surely will hopefully become an annual event.



Well done to all at KBG, a great innovation and all for a super cause, Pieta House.