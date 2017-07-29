Marquee in Drumlish Festival set to thrill Longford music lovers over four nights in August

The Marquee in Drumlish Festival is back this year from August 18 -21 and what a line-up of musical entertainment there is in store.



Committee member Ciarán Lennon said the launch was very well attended and he thanked all those who continue to support the festival with each passing year.



Those in attendance included local dignitaries, festival fans, volunteers, sponsors for the event Mulleady Properties as well as artists.



Entertainment was provided by the amazing Gerry Keenan whose music and jokes complimented the night’s ambiance.



“With less than four weeks to go, everyone has their shoulder to the wheel now; Drumlish will light up with crowds from near and far who will come to enjoy the carnival atmosphere,” added Mr Lennon.



Meanwhile, the Friday night of the Festival will see local talent kicking proceedings off with Longford singer songwriter Sean Rooney.



He will be followed by State Lights.



Next up is Chasing Abbey whose national chart success with single ‘That Good Thing’ has been exceptional.

The Festival’s favourite DJ, Fergal D’Arcy will bring the night to close.



On the Saturday then, the Festival will go country with stars Robert Mizzell and Derek Ryan taking to the stage.



On Sunday night more local talent will entertain festival goers in the form of Small Time Thieves, aka Top Shelf.



Bressie also makes a return to Drumlish this year, this time with his band The Blizzards.



Cronin will then bring the day to a close.



The customary festival finale on Monday night will see Declan Nerney bring a host of guest stars onstage in what is being described by organisers as “a night of legendary proportions”.



Other events over the weekend include Monster Bingo in Ballinamuck on Sunday at 3pm.



For more information see www.themarqueeindrumlish.ie or find it on Facebook.