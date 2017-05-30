Peter Burke TD opens up new office in Blackhall Place

Over 150 people attended the launch of Peter Burke TD's office last night in Blackhall place.

The opening was MC'ed by Cllr Andrew Duncan and was addressed by Minister Michael Ring, Peter Burke TD and Minister Leo Varadkar who performed the official opening.

Minister Varadkar commented on the relationship he has with Peter and said that it was a great feature that the party had such strong backbenchers who run efficient and busy constituency offices while contributing to national debate, stating that the party relied on Peter to bat for them on various issues and on national radio and television.

Peter spoke of the busy office and the many representations he is honoured to carry out for Longford and Westmeath:

"It is a privilege to serve the people of this constituency and I am humbled and honoured to do it, and do not take one day for granted. I aim to do my best for the people I meet and speak to every day. This would not be possible without the support of my wife Olivia and son Leo, who have to be very understanding and tolerant of the impact public representation has on family life. I also want to thank my parents for raising me and giving me every opportunity in the world, which has led me to political life.

"I hope to continue to do my best for the people of Longford Westmeath. I also want to push for more resources for this constituency to ensure that we continue to increase our quality of life here in the midlands."

Closing the meeting, Leo Varadkar TD cut the ribbon and stated that if elected, he intends to make sure that our growing economy is managed well and that he is not hesitant in now letting the economy pay a dividend to the people who have sacrificed so much over the last number of years.

"I continue to work with Peter in Longford Westmeath to ensure he has access to key decision-makers and to give Longford Westmeath the best chance possible to return two Fine Gael government TD's at the next election".