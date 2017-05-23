Sinn Féin TD meets ‘Early Years’ workers and visits childcare and youth services in Longford

Sinn Féin’s Childcare spokesperson Kathleen Funchion TD held an open meeting in Longford on Monday, May 22 to discuss pay and working conditions in the Early Years sector.

The Sinn Féin TD is compiling a report for the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Children and Youth Affairs, on the working conditions of professionals in the Early Childhood Care and Education sector.

Speaking after her visit to Longford Kathleen Funchion said:

“It was informative to meet early years workers in Longford and I will ensure that their views are heard regarding pay and working conditions in the Early Years sector.



“This was an important opportunity to hear the voice of a rural areas so that it is included in the Oireachtas report, to highlight gender inequality issues regarding pay, and the sustainability of the infrastructure in every county.

"During my visit to Longford, I also took the opportunity visit Longford Women’s Link and view their facility.

"Longford Women's Link does fantastic work in training and education around domestic violence, providing counselling, and community childcare, childcare relief and community employment.

“I also visited the Attic House Foroige youth project and met youth workers and young people there who are also doing great work and providing a vitally important service.”