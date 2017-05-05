PHOTO GALLERY: St Mary's Church in Granard celebrates 150th anniversary

It was a joyous occasion in Granard earlier this evening when the community gathered together at St Mary's Church to celebrate its 150th anniversary.

A prayer service was held and afterwards Bishop Colm O'Reilly launched the commemorative book - A Living Legacy.

"This book is about God's people here in Granard; It is your story and it is even my story too," he told those gathered.

"For the first nine years while I was in the priesthood, here in Granard is where I was."

The Bishop then spoke about his own ancestors and their connection to the north Longford church.

He also spoke about the future of the Catholic Church in Ireland and the vital role that lay people everywhere will play in that.

A number of couples who were married in St Mary's Church in 1967 also had their golden wedding anniversaries acknowledged.

These included former Granard town councillor and county councillor, Maura Kilbride Harkin and her husband Mickey who will be married 50 years in September.

