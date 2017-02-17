2017 International Pike Classic to take place in Lanesboro

The Lough Ree International Pike Classic 2017 was launched today in the Convent B&B, Lanesboro.

This year's two-day angling event will take place on Saturday and Sunday June 24 and 25 on the renowned 2016 World Predator Boat Championship Fishery at Ballyleague, Lanesboro on the Roscommon/Longford border.

The event is organised by Camlin and District Anglers Club for Lough Ree Angling Hub and will give participants the opportunity to win top cash prizes. This year there is a prize and benefits fund of €10,000.

For more information, see next week's Longford Leader.