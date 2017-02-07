Photo Gallery: RTE arrive in Longford to film excited Killoe pupils on their Operation Transformation
RTE visited St Teresa's National School, Killoe to film the pupils exercising in the yard as part of their "Operation Transformation 10/10 Programme".
This is an exercise programme that the children undertake to do for 10 minutes every day.
The pupils and teachers, including Principal Colm Harte along with Deborah Spollen and Kevin Kane, from St Teresa's NS will feature on the Operation Transformation TV show this week.
The Operation Transformation bug has swept county Longford in 2017 and there have been many events across the county focusing on improving the health and fitness of everyone of all ages.
ALSO READ:
Co Longford's Dromard hit by fitness bug
parkrun taking Longford by storm
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on